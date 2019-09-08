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Central Banks Propose Total Takeover with Digital Currency w/ Harley Schlanger
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69 views • September 08, 2019
Harley Schlanger rejoins the program to discuss the central banker meeting that took place in Wyoming this past week. He shares the 3 proposals they formulated to reset the global economy and lay their path for complete central bank control of a global digital currency. You can follow Harley Schlanger by signing up for his blog at https://harley.larouchepac.com/join
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MUSIC CREDITS: Pulsing Moment by Marco Pesci
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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Consider supporting my channel on Patreon and receive free eBooks, research, interviews, and ongoing notifications of new shows @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall
Follow me on Twitter @ https://twitter.com/westall_sarahw
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes and news articles, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com
Sign up for the FREE Body Electric Summit and Receive 5 FREE eBooks, immediate access to 3 early presentations, and much more! Sign up @ https://cutt.ly/BodyElectricSummit
Learn more about Dr. Bill Andrews Telomere Lengthening and the world's best anti aging compound - Use code "Sarah5" to receive a 5% discount. This works with other offers including the 10% introductory offer advertised on their website: http://Cutt.ly/DefyTime
Advanced Health for your Stem Cells! Learn more about Stem Cell Pro @ http://Cutt.ly/ProxyStem Smart Buying Tip: Remember to select recurring order for much better pricing and discounts (you can always cancel if you change your mind
See the studies and learn more about the 24 hour weight loss supplement that guarantees results! Tetrogen @ https://cutt.ly/TetrogenInfo
MUSIC CREDITS: Pulsing Moment by Marco Pesci
paid license for broad video use
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
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