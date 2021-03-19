© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Gavin Newsom and Lefties Use OBVIOUS Psychological Ploy to Avert Recall of Incompetent
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
31 views • March 19, 2021
Gavin Newsom, who has presided over a closure of the state of California schools and businesses, an increase in crime and homelessness, $31 billion given out by the California EDD to fraudulent claims of unemployment, has proclaimed that anyone who is for the recall is once again an evil right wing extremist, trying to play to the Democratic sense of morality and shame. This is of course with the assistance of Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and his fellow leftists.
#GavinNewsom #recallnewsom #psychology
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
#GavinNewsom #recallnewsom #psychology
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.