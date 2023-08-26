BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Reprobate Minds in The End Times
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
53 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
49 views • August 26, 2023

Reprobate Mind in The End Times, Music by Send Rain This is how I know we are living in the “End Times” Not by the psychical signs like the alliances of the Psalms 83 or the Ezekiel 38-39. I mean the Spiritual signs? Rom 1:28-30a And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;29 Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers, 1:30a Backbiters, haters of God, Reprobate = Reject, To do the unnatural, twisted, John MacArthur defines it as a mind that no longer functions. People have lost their minds, they are insane, absolutely lost the ability to reason? The world is absolutely up side down? Isa 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Children are being mutilated and those doing it are celebrated? In California a child will be removed from the home by the state if the parents don't go along with the sex change mutilations? Children/Teenagers 8 to 17 are traveling to California for sex changes and the moment they arrive they become a ward of the state. Parents can't get them back or do anything to stop the mutilations Child Sex rings Pedophiles are everywhere, Hollywood, Washington DC, Epstein Island and no one cares? Lukewarm Church, lovers of pleasure more that lovers of God. Bible is no longer read in church, Church has become a entertainment, the words denial of self, sin, repent, and hell are never mentioned? Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected] Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943 My Backup Channel pastorbobncc    / @pastorbobncc9458  

Keywords
psychicparanormalkarmakundalinipendulumlevitationreincarnationmantramediumpoltergeistpentagramouijipercipient
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

U.S. Extends Middle East Troop Deployments Into 2027 as Iran War Drags On

Belle Carter
FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver&#8217;s Licenses on Dark Web

FBI Investigates Reported Sale of Millions of Driver’s Licenses on Dark Web

Douglas Harrington
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy