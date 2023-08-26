Reprobate Minds in The End Times

Reprobate Mind in The End Times, Music by Send Rain This is how I know we are living in the “End Times” Not by the psychical signs like the alliances of the Psalms 83 or the Ezekiel 38-39. I mean the Spiritual signs? Rom 1:28-30a And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;29 Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers, 1:30a Backbiters, haters of God, Reprobate = Reject, To do the unnatural, twisted, John MacArthur defines it as a mind that no longer functions. People have lost their minds, they are insane, absolutely lost the ability to reason? The world is absolutely up side down? Isa 5:20 Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Children are being mutilated and those doing it are celebrated? In California a child will be removed from the home by the state if the parents don't go along with the sex change mutilations? Children/Teenagers 8 to 17 are traveling to California for sex changes and the moment they arrive they become a ward of the state. Parents can't get them back or do anything to stop the mutilations Child Sex rings Pedophiles are everywhere, Hollywood, Washington DC, Epstein Island and no one cares? Lukewarm Church, lovers of pleasure more that lovers of God. Bible is no longer read in church, Church has become a entertainment, the words denial of self, sin, repent, and hell are never mentioned? Visit the Website at https://pastorbobncc.wixsite.com/mysite E-mail Pastor Bob at [email protected] Pastor Bob Sound Cloud Music https://soundcloud.com/user-786446943 My Backup Channel pastorbobncc / @pastorbobncc9458

