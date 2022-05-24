Situation Update, May 24, 2022 - An empire that can't feed its babies is an empire in COLLAPSE

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Somehow, with all the high-tech dazzle, iPhones, high-frequency Wall Street trading, electric vehicles, space rockets and all the rest, America still can’t figure out how to feed babies … something that ancient homo sapiens have been doing for hundreds of thousands of years.
Read more at https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-05-24-an-empire-that-cant-feed-its-babies-is-an-empire-in-collapse.html
0:00 Fake Biology
16:30 Serious Topics
22:45 Insanity
37:10 Food Shortage
41:25 BBC Story
50:05 Insane Policies
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