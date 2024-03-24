BIOACOUSTIC ANALYSIS of OBAMA's Voice reveals his TRUE INTENTIONS
669 views
•
Published 20 hours ago
•
An analysis of the voice of Obama shows what his real intentions and motives are.
Source: Dr. Sharry Edwards(TM)
Keywords
obamaanalysistechnologytestsoundaudiorealacousticbarackvoicebioacoustic
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos