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Here’s a great self defense tactic to trap a knife.
As a self defense student, it’s important to know knife defense inside out. Learn hot to fend off a knife attacker with different tactics and strategies. Always keep learning.
Knife Defense:
► https://www.codereddefense.com/knife-defense/
Related article:
https://www.codereddefense.com/how-to-protect-yourself-against-a-knife-attack/
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Take care,
Patrick Viana and Nick Drossos
Code Red Defense