Great Self Defense Tactic to Trap a Knife
Code Red Defense
Published 16 days ago |

Here’s a great self defense tactic to trap a knife.

As a self defense student, it’s important to know knife defense inside out. Learn hot to fend off a knife attacker with different tactics and strategies. Always keep learning.

Patrick Viana and Nick Drossos

Code Red Defense

https://www.codereddefense.com

