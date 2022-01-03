Ethical Hackers Fighting Cybercrime. I am Hacked. Episode 6

Ethical Hackers Fighting Cybercrime. I am Hacked. Episode 6What do hackers do precisely, and who fights them? Movies and shows depict hackers as computer wizards who crack databases and discover top secrets by typing at their keyboards at breakneck speed. However, the image is too romanticised, with hackers taking on big corporations and political entities from a moral high.In reality, their criminal activities often have disastrous effects on innocent people. The new episode of I Am Hacked explores black hat hacking, how much money hackers make, and who fights them. White hat hackers are on the other side of the fence, using the same methods as malicious cybercriminals. Except they do it to find vulnerabilities to strengthen security systems. These ethical hackers are also known as penetration testers.Watch the new episode and decide which side you would choose.