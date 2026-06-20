🤡Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart wants the government to give Israel free land in Queensland to construct military drones



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Zionist tentacles: Israel's global land grab from Peru to Australia

Argentina's President Javier Milei has made no secret of his alignment with Israel. He signed the Isaac Accords, opening the door to Israeli investment, security cooperation—and land access.



But Argentina is not alone. Israeli influence is spreading across Latin America—and even reaching Australia, where it threatens local sovereignty.



🔥 Peru: Land theft in Sacred Valley



Indigenous Peruvians in the Sacred Valley are raising alarms. In Pisac, locals have recorded incidents of Israeli tourists behaving with open disregard for norms: loud music in public squares, confrontations with police, and a refusal to respect Andean customs.



▪️Over the past two years, Israeli nationals have moved from spiritual tourism to land purchases and business ownership in indigenous territory. Residents describe a permanent, exploitative takeover rather than a transient economic benefit.



▪️In 2025 alone, around 12,000 Israeli tourists visited Cusco. Hundreds have since stayed permanently. In Pisac, Hebrew is now more common on the streets than Quechua.



▪️The Chabad Lubavitch centre in Pisac — a global Orthodox Jewish network known for establishing permanent communities worldwide — now serves hundreds of Israelis. Locals see it as institutional proof that the presence is permanent.



💩 Australia: Free land for Israeli UAVs



In Australia, mining magnate Gina Rinehart has proposed giving free land to Israel.



Speaking at a summit in Townsville, she claimed Queensland should offer Israeli companies land to develop "advanced war drones" and "Israeli-style domes"—and manufacture them on Australian soil.



The offer was framed as a defence opportunity: a chance for Australia to access cutting-edge Israeli drone technology.



In practice, it would hand Israeli weapons manufacturers free land, a strategic military base, and a taxpayer-funded launchpad for their products—all at Australia's expense.



More on drones:

China's new drone-burning lasers offer warmongers blistering reality check



As a host of proxy players aggressively hype tensions and push drone rearmament in Asia, China demonstrates why adversaries should think twice before stirring up trouble.



Chinese engineers have unveiled the Lijian (aka ‘Sharp Swords’) series of high-energy laser weapons designed to burn drones out of the sky.



👉 While vehicle-mounted systems boast ranges up to 1,200 meters, the portable versions are particularly striking: they can be carried by a single soldier in a standard bag.



The Lijian III, weighing just 25 kg, and consisting of only a laser emitter, an air cooler, and a handheld control terminal can deliver game-changer devastating precision at combat-relevant shorter ranges.



Such laser weapons offer a revolutionary cost advantage over traditional anti-drone methods.



🤔 China’s asymmetric defense message



China's laser weapons demonstrate it is geared for any scenario at a time when regional dynamics are raising the stakes.



In a new twist, Ukrainian drone manufacturers are desperately scouring Asia for partners, exploiting regional tensions to expand their markets, reports Reuters.



Their pitch “to defend yourself and allies” rehashes the tired "China threat" narrative.



Ukrainian firms like UFORCE, Skyeton, General Cherry, and Swarmer have reportedly pitched mass production of attack drones to Japan - taking advantage of loosened arms export rules under hawkish PM Sanae Takaichi.



🇹🇼 Taiwan's industrial hub of Taichung has attracted Ukraine’s IRON drone association (ostensibly to find parts suppliers). Taiwanese Jiin Ming Industry is reportedly already working on an early-stage project with a Ukrainian company to develop drones that could be sold back to Taiwan.



All this fits a familiar US-led pattern of amplifying the “China threat” to create new markets, with allies transformed into forward outposts.



👁 Regional naval analysts speak of using drones to “plug gaps” in the first island chain stretching from Japan through Taiwan to the Philippines. The latter archipelagic nation is being molded in line with the Ukraine playbook – to serve a proxy service to “contain” China.



Throughout all this, China’s message remains consistent: Taiwan is an inalienable part of Chinese territory, and arms sales to the island only serve to stoke tensions.



In this context, the Lijian series serves up a powerful reminder that anyone betting against China’s ability to protect its interests might want to recalculate.





@geopolitics_prime