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FBI Headquarters in Washington DC - Boarded-up, Stairs Chained off - No one in Building
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343 views • June 16, 2021
FBI Headquarters in Washington DC - Boarded-up, Stairs Chained off - No one in Building
15 JUNE 2021
Video below from a Citizen Journalist reports that the FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC is vacant this morning, June 15, 2021, and the entrance doors are BOARDED-up.
No one can even walk-up the entry stairs which have a small chain across them to keep everyone out.
I have no idea why this is taking place but it sure seems ominous.
Why is everyone gone?
halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/fbi-headquarters-in-washington-dc-boarded-up-stairs-chained-off-no-one-in-building
15 JUNE 2021
Video below from a Citizen Journalist reports that the FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC is vacant this morning, June 15, 2021, and the entrance doors are BOARDED-up.
No one can even walk-up the entry stairs which have a small chain across them to keep everyone out.
I have no idea why this is taking place but it sure seems ominous.
Why is everyone gone?
halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/fbi-headquarters-in-washington-dc-boarded-up-stairs-chained-off-no-one-in-building
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