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Wayne McRoy : Modern Mythology of Pan vs. the Natural Order ! CoronaX-Files
FREEDOMUFOS CORONAX-FILES
FREEDOMUFOS CORONAX-FILES
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Wayne McRoy : Modern Mythology of Pan vs. the Natural Order ! CoronaX-Files
https://freedomufos.com/the-english-page/dtv-dimensions-tv/

I had the great pleasure to be hosting Wayne McRoy for the 3rd time on my show to talk about his new book.
« The demic of Pan » by Wayne exposes the origins of the 2-year-old myth that has paralyzed the whole planet down here, no questions asked by most of the not-so-human sheeps!
Pan was the origin of the word Panic. He disclosed in is new book how the black magicians and dark occultists who run this world, or rather this illusion, this Truman show, lately more like this Zombie movie, have been using over and over mythological archetypes, sigils, folklore characters, and the energy payload charged within those archetypes, to manipulate our minds. The masses are blindly following this new mythology, which is only 2 years old. A brand new mythology has been specifically tailored, designed for our new fear-mongering manufactured threats, and this new social engineering, between germs and war psyops, leading us directly towards a big economic crash, and planned reset, set for A.I. & Transhumanism control. He’s describing it in his latest book and we’ve been discussing it on the show.
Wayne McRoy is located in Pennsylvania. He is an Author and Researcher, he already published 3 books. Wayne McRoy’s quote : « We must stand together, speak up, and remove our consent from their system, their system that seeks to enslave us, use and abuse us, their eugenics-based transhumanist system. »

The Demic Of Pan: Breaking The Natural Order
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09SZ2QYMQ/ref=cm_sw_r_apan_glt_i_434XGGFXHJSW223NBKNR?fbclid=IwAR0IBqp9Y-0s4YHfJ3LbbGd4-50Z1R3FUTu0DS8O3qUZ8Ddw9P89qSru5Do

Secrets of Saturn https://www.youtube.com/user/secretsofsaturn
Crrow777 https://www.youtube.com/user/Crrow777
Wayne McRoy Jr. on Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100002563837000
The Autism Epidemic: Transhumanism’s Dirty Little Secret
https://www.amazon.fr/Autism-Epidemic-Transhumanisms-Little-English-ebook/dp/B07QNN614M

My DTV Dimensions TV page: https://freedomufos.com/the-english-page/dtv-dimensions-tv/
My web page on the CoronaX-Files : https://freedomufos.com/documents-complementaires/coronax-files-limposture-planetaire/
Keywords
panmythologydemicwayne mcroy
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