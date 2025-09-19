DO I GET OWNED BY A PHILOSOPHY PROFESSOR? Twitter/X Space

Wednesday Night Live X Space 17 September 2025





In this Wednesday Night X Space, Stefan Molyneux celebrates his birthday by engaging callers in profound philosophical discussions. Topics include personal philosophy, the balance between abstract ideas and real-life applications, and a debate on Universally Preferable Behavior's moral foundations. Stefan also addresses parenting ethics and the role of reason in guiding moral understanding. This episode highlights the importance of meaningful dialogue in the exploration of philosophy.





FOLLOW ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025