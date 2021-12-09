Ivermectin Gets Doctor Fired: Banned from Hospital grounds, Patients Left To Die

Doctor John Witcher always believes in putting his patients first instead of the dictates of medical tyrants. And that’s why he was just fired from his job at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Yazoo City, Mississippi for prescribing ivermectin to his Covid patients. The hospital insisted that he give the patients Remdesivir, which has severe or even catastrophic side effects yet is the treatment approved by the FDA. Ivermectin, which has almost no side effects and a long history of use for all kinds of ailments, and even if it doesn’t work certainly has no downside, is still prohibited. Doctor Witcher says he still has three patients in the hospital and he wants to help treat them, but he won’t even be allowed onto the premises of the hospital.

He joins us to discuss.



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