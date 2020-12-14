PSYOPS, Information Warfare and Internet Platforms

In preparation for an upcoming video (Lord willing) we discuss the subjects briefly identified in the title, recommending a documentary called, The Creepy Line. (Its "free" if you have Amazon Prime)Here's what we want you to be aware of regarding YouTube and the comments section, social media in general and search engines. It's not for your sake that they exist, neither for your entertainment nor for your education. I'll qualify that statement in a moment, but YouTube is for the sake of those who want to manipulate you for control. It's for surveillance of the most invasive kind, toward the leveraging of what they learn to manipulate and control you.YouTube and all the internet provides a special platform for the ministry of the gospel. It's not for your entertainment or for selling you out to the devil but for the purchase of your life. Ultimately, its for us to be drawn to the Lord and built up in Him, for the vitality and health of the community of saints all around the earth.Some links to content that appears in this video:The Creepy Line - (2018) documentaryEpic Psy-Op! X-Files schools us in Blown Cover-as-CoverCurious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:Subscribe to the blog by email:The Open Scroll YouTube channel:The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:The Open Scroll on BitChute:The Open Scroll on Brighteon: