[PROPHECY IN MOTION]: "AMERICA WILL BE A SOAP OPERA" [OLD AGE/ FEMALE PRESIDENT/ KAMALA & JOE]
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
1933 followers
4
682 views • 9 months ago

#WhiteHouse #Kamala #Biden

WWW.THE-MASTERS-VOICE.COM


Welcome to The Master's Voice End Time Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).


FAIR USE POLICIES OF PUBLIC NEWS VIDEOS ARE IN EFFECT ON THIS VIDEO. TMV Prophecy Blog does not own any clips inserted for emphasis into this creator's original content; all clips are used with full acknowledgement of other Youtube users work. Copyright vests with all original authors.


If you'd like to support this work, it is appreciated. Kindly use PayPal or email me for other options at [email protected], and *please* give me some time to reply. If using PayPal PLEASE DO NOT send any gift with "Purchase Protection". I have an ordinary PayPal account, not a seller marketplace, so please do not damage my account by using purchase protection on your donation (as if I were making a sale to you). If you are not sure especially if you sent in the past, please check the format of your gift on the PP receipt before sending. It is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services.


Please use *only* the "Friends & Family" sending option. If you're outside the USA please DO NOT use PayPal, contact me instead at the email listed here & allow me a good window to respond. Thank you, God bless. PayPal ------- [email protected]. 🙏🏽 Please *DO NOT* use Cashapp for any reason. 🙏🏽 Thank you.


PROPHECIES FROM NOVEMBER 2020: The Brick-Breaker Game; Biden + Harris = 2- 1

(Synopsis: Biden and Harris would be a two man team, but we would see one member of the team subtracted, leaving Harris standing alone.) That means that before 2020 election results came out God told me we were having a BIDEN/ HARRIS presidency, not the red wave red tsunami cultural earthquake expected result of a Trump 2nd term. All the healthy confident "I heard Jesus clearly" prophecy contingent of YouTube and even the biggest ministries were declaring it, yet it failed epically. God 1- America 0.


Now we're here- July 2024- watching the current president crumble like old cookies on camera. Quote- "They are allowing him to deteriorate on camera, because with every stumble and fall, America's confidence stumbles and falls. Her enemies are watching everything." Proof: Prophecy CHANGES AHEAD, BEHIND THE SCENES OF POWER [Minute 11:33] God- 2, America 0

https://youtube.com/watch?v=8b0a2DMrBG4


We can see Biden's entire team of donors, staff, backers and key Democrats turning against him exactly as stated in this recent prophecy: CAMEO [Prophecy of a false facade White House]- https://youtube.com/watch?v=hHa43LCU8GE


And this one _INCOMING: THE SEAT OF THE BEAST_, https://youtube.com/watch?v=572Yx0l7xIY

[Prophecy of WH staff and Washington insiders/ key players scrambling to pick a side as they try to see who has a better shot, better support and the public behind them- Biden or Harris.] God 3- America- Sweating/ 0


I will never hesitate to point out that 5 years ago the door was open to believe the Lord. ALL WERE TOLD TO BELIEVE GOD, BUT FEW DID. It is an indictment of a people, it says much about their faith and respect for their Creator when He says "Trust in my words" yet they won't. People tend to only believe Yah when their TV "experts" are finally saying what He said years ago. So be it. So far, GOD- EVERYTHING, AMERICA- NOTHING. Let's sit back and enjoy the show. Shalom.


Keywords
barack obamatrumpobamaamericaholy spiritjesus christchristjesususprophecybabylonusakamalajoeunited statesold agemotionbarackyahmystery babylonthe lord jesus christsoap operaprophecy in motiontmvfemale president
