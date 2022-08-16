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BRITISH Plan To destroy Crimea Bridge. Kiev Is Bankrupt. Mayor of Kiev Threatened By Zelensky.
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225 views • August 16, 2022

Pushkov called the upcoming winter an important test for Germany: https://tinyurl.com/2rxytlxw

In Kyiv, they announced negotiations with Britain on the destruction of the Crimean bridge: https://tinyurl.com/2zw29go9
WSJ: Kyiv authorities have nothing to pay their soldiers: https://tinyurl.com/2efukcro
Ukraine Scrapes to Pay Its Soldiers as Western Funds Slow to Arrive: https://tinyurl.com/2khlbg5k
One of the best pilots of the Armed Forces of Ukraine died in Ukraine: https://tinyurl.com/2nll5cp3
British parliamentarian called Lavrov "outmaneuvered Johnson": https://tinyurl.com/2j77vsyh
UK government is slow in implementing sanctions, but now it must confiscate assets so that all Russian palaces can be sold, the proceeds can be sent to Ukraine's reconstruction - UK parliamentarian: https://tinyurl.com/2hazkqmt
Klitschko announced threats from Zelensky's office to deprive him of citizenship: https://tinyurl.com/2gk8cqbh
Mayor of Kyiv Klitschko urged citizens to prepare warm clothes for winter: https://tinyurl.com/2kvo6u5q

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