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"THE DAYS OF DARKNESS: HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD"
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769 views • February 18, 2022
#PROPHECY #SUPERNATURAL #ENDTIMES
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: "For 3 days this earth shall be dark as soot and pitch, it will be starless and very cold. It will look and feel like outer space where there is no warmth and My presence shall not be noticeably here. Only with my TRUE CHILDREN will My presence be visible, to light their way, bless their homes, to keep them safe and protected from the grasping tendrils of the evil one. The earth will be exposed and vulnerable to terrors during this time. This is My command to you: Sit in your places and do not go out from them, or you will be utterly destroyed by the beasts roaming the territory at that time. Stay in your places and repent, cleanse your sins with My blood. Do not go outside to do anything but SIT until the sign of Jonah passes. After 3 days he was brought forth from the whale into the daylight again, so shall you be and I will keep you as you go through this. Amen."
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/09/22/hearing-the-voice-of-god-pt-2-september-19-2020/
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/09/20/hear-the-lord-and-be-saved-september-19-2020/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In times of deception the antidote is wisdom, in times of pride the antidote is humility, in times of sin the antidote is repentance and calling on the name of the Lord to be saved. "Darkness will cover the earth and deep darkness the people, but the Lord will arise over you and His glory will be seen over you." (Isaiah 60:2)
(Like & Share for a wider reach!) 👍🏽👍🏽👍🏽 [READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: "For 3 days this earth shall be dark as soot and pitch, it will be starless and very cold. It will look and feel like outer space where there is no warmth and My presence shall not be noticeably here. Only with my TRUE CHILDREN will My presence be visible, to light their way, bless their homes, to keep them safe and protected from the grasping tendrils of the evil one. The earth will be exposed and vulnerable to terrors during this time. This is My command to you: Sit in your places and do not go out from them, or you will be utterly destroyed by the beasts roaming the territory at that time. Stay in your places and repent, cleanse your sins with My blood. Do not go outside to do anything but SIT until the sign of Jonah passes. After 3 days he was brought forth from the whale into the daylight again, so shall you be and I will keep you as you go through this. Amen."
HOW TO BECOME A CHRISTIAN: https://the-masters-voice.com/basics/
READ THIS PROPHECY ON TMV BLOG:
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/09/22/hearing-the-voice-of-god-pt-2-september-19-2020/
https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/09/20/hear-the-lord-and-be-saved-september-19-2020/
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection". This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe.
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
In times of deception the antidote is wisdom, in times of pride the antidote is humility, in times of sin the antidote is repentance and calling on the name of the Lord to be saved. "Darkness will cover the earth and deep darkness the people, but the Lord will arise over you and His glory will be seen over you." (Isaiah 60:2)
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