"They've all been killed, it's OVER"- Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted News with Clayton Morris
The New York Times reports that Ukraine failed to take advantage of the political chaos in Russia this weekend. They couldn't mount so much as a raid on an artillery battery while Putin was dealing with a so-called "coup". Now Putin has a big decision to make either continue to slow grind down Ukraine's final defenses or unleash a massive invasion with the full weight of the Russian army. It seems sentiment leans towards the second option. We ask Colonel Douglas MacGregor what he thinks about it.
✅ Sign up for our Free DAILY newsletter, delivered right to your inbox first thing in the morning. ➜ https://redacted.inc
✅ Become a Redacted Rebel VIP and get access to EXCLUSIVE content, live streams, and more! ➜ https://redacted.locals.com
posted 6/30
https://twitter.com/zenoc_oshits/status/1674902705335042049?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.