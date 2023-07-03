"They've all been killed, it's OVER"- Col. Douglas MacGregor | Redacted News with Clayton Morris

The New York Times reports that Ukraine failed to take advantage of the political chaos in Russia this weekend. They couldn't mount so much as a raid on an artillery battery while Putin was dealing with a so-called "coup". Now Putin has a big decision to make either continue to slow grind down Ukraine's final defenses or unleash a massive invasion with the full weight of the Russian army. It seems sentiment leans towards the second option. We ask Colonel Douglas MacGregor what he thinks about it.

posted 6/30

