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CYBER POLYGON - THE NEXT S(T)IMULATED PANIC!
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65 views • July 21, 2021
The Word Economic Forum's (WEF) latest simulation of 2019, "Event 201," played out the effects of a global coronavirus pandemic. We all saw what happened afterwards.
Currently, the WEF is announcing the so-called "Cyber Polygon Event" for July 9, 2021: This time, it will simulate an attack by Russian hackers on the Internet that will collapse global supply chains and bring our lives to a complete halt.
According to journalist James Corbett, "Cyber Polygon" is a deception that only serves to prepare people for a foreign-determined digital dependency - before this scenario also becomes reality.
Before that happens, James Corbett recommends what the WEF is determined to prevent: that we recognize the deception and network with like-minded people in the analog world.
Watch the following broadcast by James Corbett.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dbaDtEZcZ8WL/
Source: www.kla.tv/19179
Currently, the WEF is announcing the so-called "Cyber Polygon Event" for July 9, 2021: This time, it will simulate an attack by Russian hackers on the Internet that will collapse global supply chains and bring our lives to a complete halt.
According to journalist James Corbett, "Cyber Polygon" is a deception that only serves to prepare people for a foreign-determined digital dependency - before this scenario also becomes reality.
Before that happens, James Corbett recommends what the WEF is determined to prevent: that we recognize the deception and network with like-minded people in the analog world.
Watch the following broadcast by James Corbett.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dbaDtEZcZ8WL/
Source: www.kla.tv/19179
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