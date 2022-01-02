Jerrad Lopes Educates Fathers on How to Lead Well

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TAKEAWAYS
How Dad Tired started
Jerrad’s thoughts on having family time devotions
The reason Christian men are bored
Jerrad’s message to the tired mom or dad listening
🔗 CONNECT WITH JERRAD LOPES
Website: http://www.dadtired.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dad.tired/
Join the Family Leadership Program:http://dadtired.com/lead
Founder of Dad Tired, Jerrad Lopes is an author and speaker educating dads on how they can be the leaders God has called them to be in the home. He gives great ideas on how we can spend quality time with our children and do ministry projects in our community as a family.
TAKEAWAYS
How Dad Tired started
Jerrad’s thoughts on having family time devotions
The reason Christian men are bored
Jerrad’s message to the tired mom or dad listening
🔗 CONNECT WITH JERRAD LOPES
Website: http://www.dadtired.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dad.tired/
Join the Family Leadership Program:http://dadtired.com/lead
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