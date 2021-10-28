© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Disturbing Truths Evident From Current Events & Bible Prophecy - JD Farag [mirrored]
Follow
0
Share
Report
103 views • October 28, 2021
Mirrored copy of "Prophecy Update 2021-10-24 - Real Talk" posted on JDFarag.org website.
URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy
.
ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:
Pastor JD addresses the prophetic seriousness of all that’s happening in the world today with “Real Talk!”
Real Talk #1 - This will end in the rapture of the church for those who are saved, and the 7-year tribulation for those who are not.
Real Talk #2 - This is, has always been and will continue to be a man-made bioweapon that was engineered as chemical warfare.
Real Talk #3 - This is a Satanic agenda behind a global genocide under the banner of population control/controlling the population.
Real Talk #4 - This so-called vaccine was not made for what we know as Covid-19, Covid-19 was made for this so-called vaccine.
Real Talk #5 - This so-called vaccine is causing the deaths of untold tens of thousands of people and it’s injuring countless more.
Real Talk #6 - This demonic deception to “vaccinate” the entire population will ultimately connect the entire world to a digital system.
Real Talk #7 - This system will be connected vis-à-vis a biometric ID using Blockchain Technology, as a verification of vaccination.
Real Talk #8 - This verification of vaccination in concert with one’s compliance will determine their social credit score to buy & sell.
Real Talk #9 - This social credit score system will determine what you have access to, specifically a supply of goods and services.
Real Talk #10 - This demand for basic goods and services will come by way of a disrupted supply chain, which is happening now.
Real Talk #11 - This disrupted supply chain is deliberate in order that the controlled demolition of the global economy is complete.
Real Talk #12 - This completed controlled demolition of the global economy will bring about the WEF Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Real Talk #13 - This Fourth Industrial Revolution A.K.A., “The Great Reset” will mean that no one will own anything and be happy.
Real Talk #14 - This “Great Reset” is a “Great Delusion”, which will ultimately take place when it’s fulfilled in the “Great Tribulation.”
Real Talk #15 - This Great Tribulation will be a time of unspeakable horror as prophesied in the book of Revelation chapters 6-19.
Real Talk #16 - This unspeakable horror will include the beheading of those refusing the mark, the image and worship of the beast.
Real Talk #17 - This “yet future” mark of the beast, image of the beast, and worship of the beast will doom those who do for eternity.
Real Talk #18 - This mark, image and worship is now in place technologically and at the ready to be executed via “Agenda 2030”.
Real Talk #19 - This Agenda 2030 goal is to transform the world with “reduced inequality” and “sustainable cities and communities”.
Real Talk #20 - This brave new transformed world will end in 7-years, at which time, the world will see the second coming of Christ.
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you! Maranatha!
URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy
.
ORIGINAL VIDEO DESCRIPTION:
Pastor JD addresses the prophetic seriousness of all that’s happening in the world today with “Real Talk!”
Real Talk #1 - This will end in the rapture of the church for those who are saved, and the 7-year tribulation for those who are not.
Real Talk #2 - This is, has always been and will continue to be a man-made bioweapon that was engineered as chemical warfare.
Real Talk #3 - This is a Satanic agenda behind a global genocide under the banner of population control/controlling the population.
Real Talk #4 - This so-called vaccine was not made for what we know as Covid-19, Covid-19 was made for this so-called vaccine.
Real Talk #5 - This so-called vaccine is causing the deaths of untold tens of thousands of people and it’s injuring countless more.
Real Talk #6 - This demonic deception to “vaccinate” the entire population will ultimately connect the entire world to a digital system.
Real Talk #7 - This system will be connected vis-à-vis a biometric ID using Blockchain Technology, as a verification of vaccination.
Real Talk #8 - This verification of vaccination in concert with one’s compliance will determine their social credit score to buy & sell.
Real Talk #9 - This social credit score system will determine what you have access to, specifically a supply of goods and services.
Real Talk #10 - This demand for basic goods and services will come by way of a disrupted supply chain, which is happening now.
Real Talk #11 - This disrupted supply chain is deliberate in order that the controlled demolition of the global economy is complete.
Real Talk #12 - This completed controlled demolition of the global economy will bring about the WEF Fourth Industrial Revolution.
Real Talk #13 - This Fourth Industrial Revolution A.K.A., “The Great Reset” will mean that no one will own anything and be happy.
Real Talk #14 - This “Great Reset” is a “Great Delusion”, which will ultimately take place when it’s fulfilled in the “Great Tribulation.”
Real Talk #15 - This Great Tribulation will be a time of unspeakable horror as prophesied in the book of Revelation chapters 6-19.
Real Talk #16 - This unspeakable horror will include the beheading of those refusing the mark, the image and worship of the beast.
Real Talk #17 - This “yet future” mark of the beast, image of the beast, and worship of the beast will doom those who do for eternity.
Real Talk #18 - This mark, image and worship is now in place technologically and at the ready to be executed via “Agenda 2030”.
Real Talk #19 - This Agenda 2030 goal is to transform the world with “reduced inequality” and “sustainable cities and communities”.
Real Talk #20 - This brave new transformed world will end in 7-years, at which time, the world will see the second coming of Christ.
.
THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized.
.
Fair Use Notice:
This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.
.
Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!
.
BACKUP CHANNELS:
YouTube (Main Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/user/Raymond1967/
YouTube (2nd Channel) = https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtpyOXo__NrpUUp4KpwF10w
BitChute (Main Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/raymond7779/
BitChute (2nd Channel) = https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t6M0gqAuuJLd/
Minds = https://www.minds.com/Raymond7779
Brighteon = https://www.brighteon.com/channel/raymond7779
Gab = https://gab.ai/Raymond7779
Rumble = https://rumble.com/c/c-361155
.
Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."
.
John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."
.
Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"
.
God bless you! Maranatha!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.