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Jackie Bennett's Cancer Survivor Story | Invasive Ductal Carcinoma
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114 views • November 10, 2020
In 1995, Jackie Bennett was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma. After undergoing surgery to remove the lump, Jackie was overwhelmed by the regimen of chemotherapy and radiation prescribed by her doctors. She knew there had to be a better way.
Because of the strict U.S. laws blocking access to holistic cancer treatments, Jackie traveled to Mexico, where she was able to use neural networking, frequency therapies, and juicing to help her body heal naturally.
Check out the video below to learn how Jackie was able to beat her cancer by boosting her body's natural immune system. Thanks to The Truth About Cancer, Jackie is now living a healthy, cancer-free life. Be sure to watch to the end to hear Jackie's TOP recommendation for helping your body to heal without harmful drugs and radiation.
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We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://bit.ly/submit-your-survivor-story.
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
Because of the strict U.S. laws blocking access to holistic cancer treatments, Jackie traveled to Mexico, where she was able to use neural networking, frequency therapies, and juicing to help her body heal naturally.
Check out the video below to learn how Jackie was able to beat her cancer by boosting her body's natural immune system. Thanks to The Truth About Cancer, Jackie is now living a healthy, cancer-free life. Be sure to watch to the end to hear Jackie's TOP recommendation for helping your body to heal without harmful drugs and radiation.
----------------------------------------------------------------
We hear so many amazing stories from our readers about how they beat cancer using the very techniques they’ve learned from The Truth About Cancer… and we’d love to hear YOUR story!
Sharing these stories brings hope to those who have been diagnosed with or are currently dealing with cancer.
So, if you have a personal story to share of your triumph over cancer, please follow this link and tell us all about it: https://bit.ly/submit-your-survivor-story.
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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