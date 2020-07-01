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Adolf Hitler A Last Appeal to Reason
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58 views • July 01, 2020
Sadlark
I really think that this trial, if it should get into an argument over the political and economic causes of this war, could do infinite harm, both in Europe, which I don’t know well, and in America, which I know fairly well. If we should have a prolonged controversy over whether Germany invaded Norway a few jumps ahead of a British invasion of Norway, or whether France in declaring war was the real aggressor (Note: France declared war & attacked Germany - the Saar Offensive - 8 months before Germany invaded France), this trial can do infinite harm for those countries with the people of the United States. And the same is true of our Russian relationships. The Germans will certainly accuse all three of our European allies of adopting policies which forced them to war. The reason I say that is that captured documents which we have always made that claim – that Germany would be forced into war. They admit they were planning war, but the captured documents of the Foreign Office that I have examined all come down to the claim, “We have no way out; we must fight; we are encircled; we are being strangled to death.”
Justice Jackson, Nuremberg trial record,
http://avalon.law.yale.edu/imt/jack37.asp
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'In this hour I feel it to be my duty before my own conscience to appeal once more to reason and common sense in Great Britain as much as elsewhere. I consider myself in a position to make
this appeal, since I am not the vanquished, begging favors, but the victor speaking in the name of reason. I can see no reason why this war must go on. I am grieved to think of the sacrifices
it will claim.'
Hitler’s speech before the Reichstag, 19 July, 1940. Dropped as a leaflet over England.
Who started WWII by various authors : https://archive.org/details/whostartedworldwarii_201912/mode/2up
I did not create this media.
I really think that this trial, if it should get into an argument over the political and economic causes of this war, could do infinite harm, both in Europe, which I don’t know well, and in America, which I know fairly well. If we should have a prolonged controversy over whether Germany invaded Norway a few jumps ahead of a British invasion of Norway, or whether France in declaring war was the real aggressor (Note: France declared war & attacked Germany - the Saar Offensive - 8 months before Germany invaded France), this trial can do infinite harm for those countries with the people of the United States. And the same is true of our Russian relationships. The Germans will certainly accuse all three of our European allies of adopting policies which forced them to war. The reason I say that is that captured documents which we have always made that claim – that Germany would be forced into war. They admit they were planning war, but the captured documents of the Foreign Office that I have examined all come down to the claim, “We have no way out; we must fight; we are encircled; we are being strangled to death.”
Justice Jackson, Nuremberg trial record,
http://avalon.law.yale.edu/imt/jack37.asp
-
'In this hour I feel it to be my duty before my own conscience to appeal once more to reason and common sense in Great Britain as much as elsewhere. I consider myself in a position to make
this appeal, since I am not the vanquished, begging favors, but the victor speaking in the name of reason. I can see no reason why this war must go on. I am grieved to think of the sacrifices
it will claim.'
Hitler’s speech before the Reichstag, 19 July, 1940. Dropped as a leaflet over England.
Who started WWII by various authors : https://archive.org/details/whostartedworldwarii_201912/mode/2up
I did not create this media.
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