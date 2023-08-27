Trump's 2024 Presidential Campaign in Question? | SEKULOW

American Center for Law & Justice | SEKULOW:
On Thursday afternoon, Donald Trump surrendered to the Fulton County jail in Georgia for allegedly trying to overthrow 2020 election results. In an unprecedented, historic move, the former President was fingerprinted and a mugshot was taken. The photo has since gone viral, and it’s now showing up on t-shirts. Trump himself even posted the mugshot to X (formerly Twitter) with the caption “Election Interference. Never Surrender!” He’s also using it to fundraise, as it’s now at the top of his campaign website. Do you think this will help him gain momentum?
