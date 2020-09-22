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Great Overview: Drs Madej and Tenpenny on Corona Vaccines, Transfection, CRISPR technology, SIDS, Transhumanism, Artificial Intelligence, Tetanus vaccine and fertility, and more!
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286 views • September 22, 2020
Dr Sherri Tenpenny and Dr. Carrie Madej on Vaccines, Covid 19, transhumanism, Hydro Gel, Human Control by the elites and what they have planned ahead to try to destroy the human race through vaccines and Artificial Intelligence. Start at about 15:00 if you want to bypass their very interesting introductory talk. Look up March 26, 2020, International Patent 060606 by Bill Gates. Social credit scores. Cashless society. Privacy! Freedom! Autonomy!
Source for original video: https://disseminate.tv/watch/dr-sherri-tenpenny-and-dr-carrie-madej-on-vaccines-covid-19-transhumanism-artificial-intelligenc_hyl2lvKtSxQfRID.html
Source for original video: https://disseminate.tv/watch/dr-sherri-tenpenny-and-dr-carrie-madej-on-vaccines-covid-19-transhumanism-artificial-intelligenc_hyl2lvKtSxQfRID.html
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