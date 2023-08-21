Decentralize.TV - Episode 10 - Aug 21, 2023 - Eric Poliner with MI Lightning Rod for point-of-sale crypto integration

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Eric Poliner with MI Lightning Rod reveals his innovation for point-of-sale payments in Bitcoin, suitable for retailers and commerce providers. This video is primarily of interest to those running retail or commerce activities.