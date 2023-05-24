Create New Account
NEW Special Assistant to Sen. Fetterman Says the Senator ‘Okay with Overturning the 2nd Amendment
High Hopes
Published 17 hours ago |
O'keefe Media Group


May 23, 2023


The O’Keefe Media Group has just published a new story where Senator John Fetterman’s Special Assistant divulges the reality of access journalism, his boss’ policy preferences, and capability. This story features Fetterman's Special Assistant, Luke Borwegan who admittedly has continuous access to the Senator and even holds a readable iPad for him in public. According to Borwegan, Fetterman would “be okay with overturning the second amendment.”


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETfp5p6pCvI

Keywords
2nd amendmentsenatorjames okeefeoverturningfettermanspecial assistantokeefe media groupluke borwegan

