NEW Special Assistant to Sen. Fetterman Says the Senator ‘Okay with Overturning the 2nd Amendment

O'keefe Media Group
May 23, 2023
The O’Keefe Media Group has just published a new story where Senator John Fetterman’s Special Assistant divulges the reality of access journalism, his boss’ policy preferences, and capability. This story features Fetterman's Special Assistant, Luke Borwegan who admittedly has continuous access to the Senator and even holds a readable iPad for him in public. According to Borwegan, Fetterman would “be okay with overturning the second amendment.”
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ETfp5p6pCvI
