Freedom to Breath Act Encouraged by Congressman Jeff Duncan

In a one-minute report, Representative Jeff Duncan expressed his strong stance against mandatory mask-wearing in the United States. He began by emphasizing that Americans are unwilling to be compelled to wear masks ever again, reflecting on the hardships endured during lockdowns, closed churches, shuttered businesses, isolated elderly citizens, and the distressing sight of children wearing masks.

Duncan highlighted the evolving guidance from Dr. Anthony Fauci, noting that while initially, masking was promoted as a means to slow the spread of the pandemic, Fauci now concedes that masking did not prove to be as effective as initially believed.

In response to these concerns, Representative Duncan passionately called upon all members of the U.S. House to support the "Freedom to Breathe Act." He proudly stood alongside Representative Greene in advocating for this act, emphasizing that it aims to safeguard Americans' freedom by prohibiting mask mandates on public transportation, planes, and in schools.

Duncan's message underscores his commitment to protecting individual liberties and ensuring that mandatory mask-wearing is not imposed on the American public moving forward.





Follow @Alexandreyes15 for more!