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Native Sons and Daughters ask how to explain why we need a TRUE Constitution
Traveling Truth Tour
Traveling Truth Tour
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21 views • October 23, 2019
Native Sons and Daughters ask how to explain why we need a TRUE Constitution

Simple the BNA Act Indian Act and the Constitutional Act is and never been a Constitution

Simply Put the Act the Politicians or parasites I call them use these fake unlawful Document to enslave you

Its gives them all the Power - No Accountability to them - Its a self serving contract that allows them to do what ever they want - as You have seen for 88 plus years
So We the People create a true Constitution that gives WE the People the Power

Republic is liberty VS Democracy is a Dictatorship
Keywords
canadabna actde factode juredallas hillsconstitutional conventionsthe myth is canadatravelling truth tourindian act
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