Native Sons and Daughters ask how to explain why we need a TRUE Constitution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Simple the BNA Act Indian Act and the Constitutional Act is and never been a Constitution
Simply Put the Act the Politicians or parasites I call them use these fake unlawful Document to enslave you
Its gives them all the Power - No Accountability to them - Its a self serving contract that allows them to do what ever they want - as You have seen for 88 plus years
So We the People create a true Constitution that gives WE the People the Power
Republic is liberty VS Democracy is a Dictatorship