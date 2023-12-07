Presenting Facts That Were Hidden From You: An Interview with Liz Collin, Producer of “The Fall of Minneapolis”

Long-time investigative journalist and citizen of Minneapolis, Liz Collin, sits down with Joe Wolverton to discuss her new blockbuster documentary, “The Fall of Minneapolis.” Liz tells Joe that her purpose in creating this documentary was to set the record straight and to reveal facts hidden from the people regarding the arrest and subsequent death of George Floyd in May 2020. Liz and her family suffered from persecution and personal attacks as a result of her efforts to expose the lies in the narrative being put forward by politicians and the mainstream media. In this brief interview, Liz reveals why all sincere seekers of the truth should watch The Fall of Minneapolis.





