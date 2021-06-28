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Revere God Or Suffer Woe - Proverbs 28:14 (NIV)
14 Blessed is the one who always trembles before God,
but whoever hardens their heart falls into trouble.
Proverbs Club Commentary
The fear of the Lord is the beginning of knowledge,
but fools despise wisdom and instruction.
Proverbs 1:7 (NIV)
https://pc1.tiny.us/4dchj67b
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