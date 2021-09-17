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GLOBAL WARNING || 2021 COVID Documentary +++
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327 views • September 17, 2021
Shocking but true! What is really going on behind COVID-19?
If you want the whole picture, start here... This is probably the best documentary so far connecting the dots between the physical aspects of the plandemic and the spiritual meaning of all of this, from a biblical perspective.
Please note, viewer's discretion is advised (not recommended for younger audiences).
* Source: UTROCK - https://rumble.com/user/UTROCK (March 2021)
* References:
Event 201 - https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201
Did Bill Gates & World Economic Forum Predict Coronavirus Outbreak? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ZCrjFTh86JC/
Scenarios For The Future Of Technology and International Development (2010) - https://archive.org/details/2010-scenarios-for-the-future-of-technology-and-international-development
Patent WO2020060606 (Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity Data) - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
World Economic Forum - https://intelligence.weforum.org/
What Did Henry Kissinger Really Say About Mandatory Forcible Vaccination? - https://nofakenews.net/2020/04/05/what-did-henry-kissinger-really-say-about-mandatory-forcible-vaccination/
Bloodlines of the Illuminati by Fritz Springmeier - https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/FC/FC2F5371043C48FDD95AEDE7B8A49624_Springmeier.-.Bloodlines.of.the.Illuminati.R.pdf
How & Why Big Oil Conquered The World - https://www.corbettreport.com/bigoil/
Big Pharma Was Invented By The Rockefellers - https://newspunch.com/big-pharma-was-invented-by-the-rockefellers/
Complete List Of Rothschild Owned And Controlled Banks - https://newspunch.com/complete-list-of-rothschild-owned-and-controlled-banks/
Illuminati Defector Described Horrifying Satanic Rituals - https://prepareforchange.net/2018/09/19/illuminati-defector-described-horrifying-satanic-rituals/
Teresa's escape from brutal 'satanic cult' and bizarre rituals (1989) | 60 Minutes Australia - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2ioRBNriG8
Ex-Model Incarcerated for Exposing Illuminati Child Sacrifice - https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2018/09/ex-model-incarcerated-for-exposing-illuminati-child-sacrifice/
International Clinic For Mental Health, The Netherlands - https://www.internationalmentalhealth.nl/about
The Devil in Hollywood - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruut1lfBKyI
Stop World Control - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
Human 2.0 COVID-19 vaccine Warning for Humanity (Dr Carrie Madej) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/E7AcYNQzh4YI/
Human 2.0 (short version) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/qDpLtBYOXCyF/
America's Frontline Doctors - https://www.americasfrontlinedocs.com/
White Coats Summit (America's Frontline Doctors) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/MtX1f5i4a5EE/
Dr Simone Gold speech at Awaken Church - https://www.bitchute.com/video/vRAwO4P0tsbX/
The fight Against Medical Corruption (Dr Simone Gold) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XIx3hzimiBmj/
World Doctors Alliance - https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/
Doctors and Health Professionals Unite Against the COVID Measures (World Doctors Alliance) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/lKElP2Bbb4Js/
Plandemic Documentary - https://rumble.com/v9bizn-the-documentary-that-youtube-and-facebook-keep-taking-down-about-the-plande.html
Lancet study - Hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID-19 (retracted) - https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736%2820%2931180-6/fulltext
Medical Racism: The New Apartheid - https://www.bitchute.com/video/I3Yopkkt6MYX/
The Best News Re Cοrοna Virus... (Dana Ashlie) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FGjpPDJ1zzE0/
Scientists warn of potential serious health effects of 5G - https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Scientist-5G-appeal-2017.pdf
Rothschild created Israel, forcing the British government to sign Balfour declaration - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DsRuB-Qw1b0
Vatican Enters “Global Alliance” with Rothschilds, Rockefeller Foundation & Big Banks To Create Great Reset - https://www.infowars.com/posts/vatican-enters-global-alliance-with-rothschilds-rockefeller-foundation-big-banks-to-create/
Pope Francis: Introducing the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican - https://www.infowars.com/posts/vatican-enters-global-alliance-with-rothschilds-rockefeller-foundation-big-banks-to-create/
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
If you want the whole picture, start here... This is probably the best documentary so far connecting the dots between the physical aspects of the plandemic and the spiritual meaning of all of this, from a biblical perspective.
Please note, viewer's discretion is advised (not recommended for younger audiences).
* Source: UTROCK - https://rumble.com/user/UTROCK (March 2021)
* References:
Event 201 - https://centerforhealthsecurity.org/event201
Did Bill Gates & World Economic Forum Predict Coronavirus Outbreak? - https://www.bitchute.com/video/4ZCrjFTh86JC/
Scenarios For The Future Of Technology and International Development (2010) - https://archive.org/details/2010-scenarios-for-the-future-of-technology-and-international-development
Patent WO2020060606 (Cryptocurrency System Using Body Activity Data) - https://patentscope.wipo.int/search/en/detail.jsf?docId=WO2020060606
World Economic Forum - https://intelligence.weforum.org/
What Did Henry Kissinger Really Say About Mandatory Forcible Vaccination? - https://nofakenews.net/2020/04/05/what-did-henry-kissinger-really-say-about-mandatory-forcible-vaccination/
Bloodlines of the Illuminati by Fritz Springmeier - https://www.cia.gov/library/abbottabad-compound/FC/FC2F5371043C48FDD95AEDE7B8A49624_Springmeier.-.Bloodlines.of.the.Illuminati.R.pdf
How & Why Big Oil Conquered The World - https://www.corbettreport.com/bigoil/
Big Pharma Was Invented By The Rockefellers - https://newspunch.com/big-pharma-was-invented-by-the-rockefellers/
Complete List Of Rothschild Owned And Controlled Banks - https://newspunch.com/complete-list-of-rothschild-owned-and-controlled-banks/
Illuminati Defector Described Horrifying Satanic Rituals - https://prepareforchange.net/2018/09/19/illuminati-defector-described-horrifying-satanic-rituals/
Teresa's escape from brutal 'satanic cult' and bizarre rituals (1989) | 60 Minutes Australia - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c2ioRBNriG8
Ex-Model Incarcerated for Exposing Illuminati Child Sacrifice - https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2018/09/ex-model-incarcerated-for-exposing-illuminati-child-sacrifice/
International Clinic For Mental Health, The Netherlands - https://www.internationalmentalhealth.nl/about
The Devil in Hollywood - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ruut1lfBKyI
Stop World Control - https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/
Human 2.0 COVID-19 vaccine Warning for Humanity (Dr Carrie Madej) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/E7AcYNQzh4YI/
Human 2.0 (short version) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/qDpLtBYOXCyF/
America's Frontline Doctors - https://www.americasfrontlinedocs.com/
White Coats Summit (America's Frontline Doctors) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/MtX1f5i4a5EE/
Dr Simone Gold speech at Awaken Church - https://www.bitchute.com/video/vRAwO4P0tsbX/
The fight Against Medical Corruption (Dr Simone Gold) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/XIx3hzimiBmj/
World Doctors Alliance - https://worlddoctorsalliance.com/
Doctors and Health Professionals Unite Against the COVID Measures (World Doctors Alliance) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/lKElP2Bbb4Js/
Plandemic Documentary - https://rumble.com/v9bizn-the-documentary-that-youtube-and-facebook-keep-taking-down-about-the-plande.html
Lancet study - Hydroxychloroquine for treatment of COVID-19 (retracted) - https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736%2820%2931180-6/fulltext
Medical Racism: The New Apartheid - https://www.bitchute.com/video/I3Yopkkt6MYX/
The Best News Re Cοrοna Virus... (Dana Ashlie) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FGjpPDJ1zzE0/
Scientists warn of potential serious health effects of 5G - https://ehtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/Scientist-5G-appeal-2017.pdf
Rothschild created Israel, forcing the British government to sign Balfour declaration - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DsRuB-Qw1b0
Vatican Enters “Global Alliance” with Rothschilds, Rockefeller Foundation & Big Banks To Create Great Reset - https://www.infowars.com/posts/vatican-enters-global-alliance-with-rothschilds-rockefeller-foundation-big-banks-to-create/
Pope Francis: Introducing the Council for Inclusive Capitalism with the Vatican - https://www.infowars.com/posts/vatican-enters-global-alliance-with-rothschilds-rockefeller-foundation-big-banks-to-create/
* COVID Shot Dangers - The "vaccine" exposed: http://vax.free2shine.net
* Don't forget to give a thumbs up and share if you liked this video.
For regular updates, subscribe to this channel and visit our blog: http://free2shine.net
* Fair use notice:
This video may contain copyrighted material the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. Such material has been made available for the purposes of education and understanding of current issues.
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