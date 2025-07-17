The Infectious Disease Scam

With Mark Gober, award-winning science writer, author of the “Upside Down World” series

Have you ever had a “normie” friend call some unvaccinated person a “ticking time bomb”, just waiting for a “virus” to pass from him or her to create a zombie apocalypse? During Covid, did you ever see conversations between experts who used computer simulations to prove the existence of a virus, as opposed to a skeptic who claimed that the COVID “virus” was never isolated? And with several studies reproducing vaccinations’ exacerbation of the real epidemic - chronic disease - is there any (independent) proof at all that these shots have had any effect at all over the past century on the spread of “infectious” illnesses?

Several years ago, psychiatrist extraordinaire Andrew Kaufman presented the novel (crazy?) theory that viruses do not exist. Yet, as independent research here continues, the “no-virus’ idea continues to gain favor among those who prefer the “terrain” theory of disease. That is, illness symptoms stem not from little, invisible viral particles, but rather from changes in the body’s pH caused by poor care, and by the increasing soup of environmental toxins that surround us that harm our bodies. Blaming toxins or poor nutrition, rather than these invisible entities they call viruses, would create a radical shift in medicine. Has that time come?

Mr. Gober wowed Freedom Hub a few months ago with his scientific interrogation of the claims made by NASA for the mainstream cosmology and the idea of where we live. His seven “Upside Down” books encompass a range of topics, including consciousness, politics, economics, UFOs, medicine, cosmology, and more. His first book, “An End to Upside Down Thinking”, won the IPPY award for best science book of the year and was endorsed by top researchers.

Today, Mark serves on the board of the Institute of Noetic Sciences. Previously, he was a partner at Sherpa Technology Group in Silicon Valley and worked as an investment banking analyst with UBS in New York. He has been named one of IAM’s Strategy 300: The World’s Leading Intellectual Property Strategists.