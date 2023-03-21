Structured water 😊👍

Water has memory as Masaru Emoto proved with his watermolecule experiment. Living water as opposed to dead water. It has a lower surface tension and is 6 times easier to absorb than dead water, hence it hydrates your body a lot better on top of reinforcing your immune system. My structwater device needs no electricity as it works with magnets and informing signals. Let your water sit one and a half hour in it and it's ready to drink for you, your pets or your plants. There are other spirale like structuring devices that also create this perfect colloidal state that increases the vibration level right after consumption.

Bring love and gratitude into your life and body 😊💖🌞🙏