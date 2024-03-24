Globalist Macron Plans Ukrainian False Flag To Launch WWIII + More!

RealNewsChannel.com





First Concerned Parent Reads Aloud Hardcore Incest, Pedophilia And Sex Book Giving To Children At A School To The School Board! Next Humanity Must Develop A Plan B To Counter The Globalists' Anti-Human Agenda. Then Texas National Guard Gets Overwhelmed By Violent Border Invaders In Shocking Unprecedented Video. Then DANGER: U.S. Special Forces Presence In Taiwan Puts China On HIGH ALERT! Then MASSIVE Terror Attack In Russia: Jack Posobiec Gives Key Intel! Then Blue States Are Now Venezuela, Warns Kevin O'Leary. Then Bombshell Revelations Threaten To End Biden's Shot At 2024 Election. Then Is Iran Receiving Secret Shipments Of Uranium From Niger? Then Globalist Macron Plans Ukrainian False Flag To Launch WWIII. And finally Kirk Elliot joins Alex Jones live in-studio and Warns Rollout Of The Mark Of The Beast Being Prepared By Central Bank.





Expanded Report;

https://www.realnewschannel.com/globalists-anti-human-agendaglobalist-macron-plans-ukrainian-false-flag-to-launch-wwiii/





Source Link; https://banned.video/





Please Like and Share This Page. Thanks





Get Storable Foods Now!; https://bit.ly/3gGxrmD





Home School your Kids in a Christian Environment: https://zionacademy.com/

Support this Faith Driven Food Pantry; https://heartlandhopemission.org/get-involved/donate/





Learn hoe to be good citizen as the Bible tells us; https://biblicalcivics.com/flashpoint-offer-a

https://www.patriotacademy.com/





GET A VACCINE EXEMPTION LETTER: https://www.twc.health/products/medical-exemption?ref=2a-PHSIZGsDPj7





ATTENTION PARENTS: How to Opt Out of Rogue Sex Ed in Schools; https://www.greatschoolsinitiative.org/





SAVE NEXT NEWS NETWORK: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=DFCYXRNRJUMDY

and https://www.givesendgo.com/sustain-next-news

Support the Infowar! https://www.infowarsstore.com

shortcreekdreamcenter.org

https://thegatewaypunditstore.com/

https://store.100percentfedup.com/

https://brillouinenergy.com/

Support Natural News: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

https://www.flytees.biz/





Support Ron Paul Institute: http://ronpaulinstitute.org/support/





Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.



