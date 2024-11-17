BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
This Saint News 11/17/2024
DFlirt
DFlirt
26 followers
24 views • 5 months ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see. Peace and good fortune to you all!


We're all about the post-game analysis this week, starting with the election numbers--folks are noticing that the math isn't adding up. Also, Trump is dropping policy bombs left and right-some are pretty awesome. Is it the democrats own fault that Trump won so big? It really does look that way. I got some X Files ready for you, and also, is Trump a good guy or a bad guy? Has he been swapped out like we know Biden has? Some of the Top Stories are gonna follow that up and as usual, we'll end up with the fun stuff.


The Zionist Occupied Government of Trump 4

https://x.com/gregreese/status/1857074152085004481


Trump Clones

https://x.com/maldivespip/status/1856417896844669237HOW


CAN TRUMP BE GOOD, IF HE SUPPORTS ISRAËL

https://x.com/davidjsorensen/status/1856133032500953179


Republican Rep. Wesley Hunt has the bravery to ask the most important question of the 2024 election

https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1854967604269682852


Guinness Highest world records!

https://x.com/GWR/status/1856382784425635928


Matt Orfalea - Walk Away

https://x.com/0rf/status/1856755014297149950


the REAL reason Donald Trump won and Kamala Harris loss

https://x.com/Farodbb/status/1854244042659299331


Bill Maher - It's amazing how an election loss, even as big as this one, still doesn't put a dent in the thinking that lost it.

https://x.com/billmaher/status/1857635615031934984


trumpcomedyalex joneselectionrussiavaccineisraelpalestinemusicwarconspiracybidenkamalavoteukraineharris
