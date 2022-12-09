NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-DEC 9 2022-Ripped Apart On A Minute-By-Minute Basis In A Never-Ending Global AI Digital War

The internet is right around 28 years old, and we have gone from the excitement of globally connecting to the stupefying numbness of cyber oppression. Does it feel like you are constantly in a heightened state of existence, with your nerves stretched just about to the breaking point, as the relentless drumbeat of breaking news!!! washes across your screen on a minute-by-minute basis? The AI that everyone is so afraid of has been hard at work for some time now, and it has already taken over. We are at war, digital war. Does it ever feel like social media is killing you? It should, because it's trying to.



"Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices." 2 Corinthians 2:11 (KJB)



On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are connected to each other and to the world around us with a digital tether. Like the Matrix, it has invaded every area of our perception, and set up shop to conduct end times business. Have noticed that everything is turning digital? Art, money, brochures, business cards and your business itself, it all has a digital representative. Those digits can be controlled, and indeed are controlled, by shadowy and unseen forces that you might call the New World Order. Your King James Bibles calls them 'the gods', and they are primed to make a literal, visible and physical appearance any day now. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we show you who is really behind the news on your device.

