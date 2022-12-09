NOW THE END BEGINS.COM-DEC 9 2022-Ripped Apart On A Minute-By-Minute Basis In A Never-Ending Global AI Digital War

The
internet is right around 28 years old, and we have gone from the
excitement of globally connecting to the stupefying numbness of cyber
oppression. Does it feel like you are constantly in a heightened state
of existence, with your nerves stretched just about to the breaking
point, as the relentless drumbeat of breaking news!!! washes across your
screen on a minute-by-minute basis? The AI that everyone is so afraid
of has been hard at work for some time now, and it has already taken
over. We are at war, digital war. Does it ever feel like social media is
killing you? It should, because it's trying to.
"Lest Satan should get an advantage of us: for we are not ignorant of his devices." 2 Corinthians 2:11 (KJB)
On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we are connected to each other and to the world around us with a digital tether. Like the Matrix, it has invaded every area of our perception, and set up shop to conduct end times business. Have noticed that everything is turning digital? Art, money, brochures, business cards and your business itself, it all has a digital representative. Those digits can be controlled, and indeed are controlled, by shadowy and unseen forces that you might call the New World Order. Your King James Bibles calls them 'the gods', and they are primed to make a literal, visible and physical appearance any day now. On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we show you who is really behind the news on your device.
