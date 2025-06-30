12 Tips to Prevent Alzheimer's & Other Dementias

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HAPPY Brain & Alzheimer's Awareness Month (June)! See below for the links mentioned:
tinyurl.com/SeizeTheEnergyGoldRush
HowToDieOfNothing.com (should redirect to the following:
tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare,
tinyurl.com/GlobalHealthEducation, or
tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll
Learn about THE FOUNDATION for physical & mental health by understanding & obeying Circadian (& Ultradian & Infradian) Rhythms and Biology (aka: Chronobiology) by visiting any of the following: tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies or tinyurl.com/CircadianBiology101
Features & Benefits of the World's Safest, Healthiest, and "Greenest" Homes of the Future by:
tinyurl.com/SafeHealthyGreenHomeBuilders (tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse & tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse also work)
Have better health (and TOTAL peace of mind) by living 100% "off-the-grid" and being FREE of virtually all energy, water, grocery, and even sewage bill$ by visiting: tinyurl.com/onehouseoffthegrid & watching the videos at: Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid (tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos) or youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid
For our "3 Pillars of Health (Light, Water, & Magnetism) Store," visit any of the following: tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore, tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore, or tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
FREE copy of "How I Solved My Sleep Problems: 30 Tips to Fall Asleep, Stay Asleep, & Wake-up Feeling TOTALLY REFRESHED!" e-Guide at: tinyurl.com/HelpMeSleepNow or tinyurl.com/StopCountingSheep
To view our potentially health- or life-SAVING "Glyphosate Testing, Exposure Prevention, & Detoxing Game Plan e-Guide,” visit: tinyurl.com/DetoxingRoundup or tinyurl.com/GlyphosateGuide
"Glyphosate 101" e-Guide at: tinyurl.com/WhatIsRoundup
Watch videos on our "Glyphosate & GMO Guy" channel @:Brighteon.com/channels/glyphosateguy or tinyurl.com/GMOguyChannel
Watch episodes on our upcoming "HowToDieOfNothing.com -- BEYOND Bulletproof Health" podcast at: youtube.com/@dannyzen2
For a FREE copy of our "Air, Water, Food, & EMF/5G Toxin Avoidance Tips, Strategies, Tools, Equipment, & Supplies" e-Guide, visit: tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceResources or tinyurl.com/ToxinAvoidanceTools
View the cutting-edge diagnostic tests and medical services of The Danny Zen Circadian Biology, Mitochondria, Metabolic, and Quantum Brain, Body, Microbiome, Oral Health, Detoxification, and Rejuvenation Clinics at: tinyurl.com/TheUltimateMedicalClinic OR tinyurl.com/ZenMedClinics
To learn all about the harms of invisible, non-native/man-made electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs), 5G/6G!, radio frequencies, electromagnetic radiation, etc., visit: tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies
To view my HALTTO method to prevent pre-frontal cortex collapse (inspired by Dr. Daniel Amen of AmenClinics.com) visit:
tinyurl.com/HALTTOmethod (should redirect to:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lr00Yu09lRMXZ21o44ouEp9-AZu_TKY8/view?usp=sharing