04.04023 Gas Station Grabs: Golden Road Mango Cart Wheat Ale
2 views
channel image
Beer and Gear
Published 14 hours ago |

Running 4% for the ABV, 10 for the IBUs and the SRM is best guessed at 10.Neither of us were particularly fond of this. Nothing very interesting nor special about this brew. Under crafted and underwhelming this is a dud from both of us, even for a chick beer.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold on with us

E & Mili

follow mili at IG and Tiktok ( I know but she's a millennial smh)

IG: Danielle_Rapisarda

Tiktok: @daniellerap

Be the Big 3 always folks

Skal

E. & Mili & The Mutts

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

Keywords
alebeerandgearbrewsandviewsgas-station-grabsgolden-road-brewingmango-cart-wheatmango-wheat-ale

