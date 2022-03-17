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PFIZER ADVERSE PHARMAKEIA
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170 views • March 17, 2022
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(world orders review)
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PFIZER ADVERSE PHARMAKEIA (tangentopolis)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zFvhyM7C0M29/ [SHARE]
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Pharmakeia (sorcery) is a form of the Greek root from which we get our English words pharmacy, pharmacist, and pharmaceutical. In the New Testament, pharmakeia carried with it the idea of sorcery, occultism, and black magic. It is in this sense that Paul used the term in Galatians 5.20 as the word "witchcraft"
JUST The 'ADMITTED' ['NON ADMITTED'] STUFF:
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
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'SOME' OF THE OTHER 'NON ADMITTED' ['NON ADMITTED'] STUFF:
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
================
please sub, share; support #worldordersreview
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
PFIZER ADVERSE PHARMAKEIA (tangentopolis)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zFvhyM7C0M29/ [SHARE]
-------------------------
Pharmakeia (sorcery) is a form of the Greek root from which we get our English words pharmacy, pharmacist, and pharmaceutical. In the New Testament, pharmakeia carried with it the idea of sorcery, occultism, and black magic. It is in this sense that Paul used the term in Galatians 5.20 as the word "witchcraft"
JUST The 'ADMITTED' ['NON ADMITTED'] STUFF:
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf
================
'SOME' OF THE OTHER 'NON ADMITTED' ['NON ADMITTED'] STUFF:
PFIZER COVID GRAPHENE, NANO-MICRO-TECH, SELF-ASSEMBLIES INJECT
(tangentopolis / Quinta Columna) https://www.bitchute.com/video/bhkhVwyssqLR/
================
please sub, share; support #worldordersreview
(c) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
(e) worldordersreview [at] protonmail [dot] com
================
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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