Washington’s Gun Storage Bill Is a Direct Attack on the Constitution

Washington lawmakers are once again targeting law-abiding gun owners with House Bill 1152 — a so-called “secure storage” law that raises serious constitutional red flags. In this episode of Left Coast News, we break down how mandatory firearm storage requirements collide head-on with the Second Amendment, undermine self-defense in the home, and create dangerous Fourth Amendment violations by inviting government intrusion into private homes.

Using Supreme Court precedent like Heller, McDonald, and Bruen, we explain why forcing firearms to be locked away at all times is not “common sense” — it’s unconstitutional. We also examine how Washington’s own constitution protects both the right to bear arms and the sanctity of the home, and why HB 1152 may violate both.

This bill won’t stop criminals — but it will punish responsible citizens and erode core civil liberties. If you care about gun rights, privacy, and constitutional limits on government power, this episode is required listening.





