War News - Mayhem - Protesters Clash in Chicago & Russia & D.C.
Freed From Evil
Published 21 hours ago


There are clips obtained from Telegram of clashes between the Hebrew Israelites & Pro- Palestinian protesters in Chicago today as well as the protest that happened at the Russian airport where protesters were trying to oppose the flight of Jews that arrived at the airport. The last clip is allegedly from Washington D.C. where protesters enter homes.

violencechicagoww3protestsworld war threepalestian protestersrussia airport protest

