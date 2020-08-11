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11/08/2020 -- Rare EAST COAST USA EARTHQUAKE -- Massachusetts M4.0
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236 views • November 08, 2020
The plate is in motion along the edge of the North American craton. First a near M4.0 along the craton edge in Colorado (at a pumping operation), and then a M4.0 on the East coast edge of the craton in Massachusetts .
This happened before in 2011. A rare M5.4 - M5.9 struck southern Colorado at Trinidad CO, then 12 hours later a rare M5.9 struck the East coast of the USA in Mineral Virginia.
Todays quake info, M 4.0 - 9 km SSW of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts
2020-11-08 14:10:07 (UTC)41.526°N 70.966°W15.1 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
This happened before in 2011. A rare M5.4 - M5.9 struck southern Colorado at Trinidad CO, then 12 hours later a rare M5.9 struck the East coast of the USA in Mineral Virginia.
Todays quake info, M 4.0 - 9 km SSW of Bliss Corner, Massachusetts
2020-11-08 14:10:07 (UTC)41.526°N 70.966°W15.1 km depth
https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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