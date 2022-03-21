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Reason millions fake Christians hurt & leave church is because church filled by Satanist infiltrator
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57 views • March 21, 2022
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2022). The reason why so many religious Christian freak hordes, who are running to the millions of Western feminist nations’ End Times apostate harlot churches which are redefining Bible verses, and rebelling against women’s head coverings, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, and stealing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, leave the churches being scarred and hurt and upset at the Christians is because there are millions of reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors and church leaders and witch church members in their “women’s head coverings rebelling” Western churches. They are filled with them. When I go to their churches, there are Satanists and witches and non-humans running around everywhere. The Western feminist nations’ religious Christian freak hordes are redefining all the Bible verses for Jezebel and rebelling against women’s head coverings so their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and they do not recognized all these reptilian hybrid Satanists and witches in their churches. Instead, they worship them as wonderful pastors and nice friends. These millions and millions of Western feminist nations’ religious Christian freak hordes, with naked women’s heads and cross-dressed men’s pants, run away from us real Christians and Jesus, because they think we are crazy lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniac legalist Bible-literalist Jesus-loyalist misogynist bigots, and they pay billions of dollars to their Satan Lucifer’s pre-1941 “The Plan’s” Bible prophecy rapture billion dollar industry pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors, because they think they are wonderful and nice people. If you are a pig, you will always end up bathing inside mud and feces, and you will trample over beautiful pearls. Since the reptilian hybrid pedophile cannibal Satanist pastors and witch church members are in the churches and created the churches in order to attack and hurt the religious Christian freak hordes, so that they will never come back to church or to Jesus or to Christianity, and they will go into New Age witchcraft demonic spiritualism instead, it is natural that millions of the “women’s head coverings rebelling” “men’s trousers cross-dressing” religious Christian freak hordes will get angry or hurt in the churches and leave Christianity. If you kick out Jesus who is the Word of God and redefine his Bible verses to stick your middle finger up at God and your naked woman’s head at him and cross-dress in men’s clothes to ridicule God and his Creation, then you will end up running to Satan Lucifer’s Christian churches that teach those Satanism’s values and redefined Bible verses, and churches that have replaced Jesus with “women’s equality” Jezebel and “love and light” Sananda Jesus and “prosperity and blessings” Mammon and “Bible prophecy and rapture business” Mammon. You are to blame for your own hurts and anger and turning away from Christianity, because you were hurt and angered and deceived by the reptilian hybrid Satanists and witches inside Satan Lucifer’s churches that you love, since you are basically going to a Satanist church to get your buttocks kicked in. The accursed Western feminist nations’ “women’s head coverings rebelling fallen angel head controlled Bible verse redefining” rebellious Jezebel-loving harlot religious Christian freak hordes are like the parable of the townspeople who run to the Pied Piper and get all their children confiscated by the NWO one-world government, or again, they are like the parable of the bee that gets attracted by the sweet nectar of the carnivorous plant and gets eaten, or again, they are like the parable of the dumb cattle that walks into the butcher shop.
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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