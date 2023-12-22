Create New Account
"We tried to keep them alive, but Netanyahu insisted on Killing Them."
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
"We tried to keep them alive,

but Netanyahu insisted on killing them."

Correct this grammatically: Palestinian resistance forces released footage of three Israeli captives who were killed by Israeli forces.

This was also written about this:

Media coverage: “Al Qassam Brigades released footage showing three detained Israeli soldiers. The footage, titled “We tried to keep them alive but Netanyahu insisted on killing them”, reveals that all three detainees were killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza.” 

