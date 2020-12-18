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ATF Targets AR Pistols, Vaccine Nuance is NESSISARY, Joe Defends Hunter: Breaking On The Daily #42
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131 views • December 18, 2020
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https://archive.vn/K2ZX5
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Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
0:21 ATF Goes After AR Pistols
6:41 Why it’s necessary to have nuance with vaccines
17:41 Joe Biden tries and fails to defend his son’s business dealings
21:52 Outro
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#VaccineNotMagic #HunterBiden #2A
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
https://archive.vn/jklxl
https://archive.vn/8A0l3
https://archive.vn/f0Hji
https://archive.vn/K2ZX5
https://archive.vn/kDX9i
https://archive.vn/xsDlY
Timestamps:
0:00 Intro
0:21 ATF Goes After AR Pistols
6:41 Why it’s necessary to have nuance with vaccines
17:41 Joe Biden tries and fails to defend his son’s business dealings
21:52 Outro
Subscribe on a good platform like BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/kelkidman/
Follow me on Twitter for occasional trashy tweets: https://twitter.com/KelKidman
Follow me on Parler to watch me never use it: https://parler.com/profile/Kelkidman/
Also Have a Lbry account if you like that kind of thing: https://lbry.tv/@kelkidman:2
Watch My Streams on DLive: https://dlive.tv/KelKidman
I also have Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/kelkidman
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-317675
Minds: https://www.minds.com/kelkidman/
Gab: https://gab.com/kelkidman
#VaccineNotMagic #HunterBiden #2A
For those down here, watch Kamen Rider. ;)
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