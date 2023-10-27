Egypt - Local Media - A Missile Fell in Taba - Hit the Administrative Housing for Workers at Taba Central Hospital & Ambulance Building

Five people were injured when a rocket fell in Egyptian Taba on the border with Israel - Extra News TV channel.
Egypt: Local media: The missile that fell in Taba hit the administrative housing for workers at Taba Central Hospital and the Taba Ambulance building.
Adding:
A missile struck Taba, Egypt, injuring 5 people and causing damage to a residence.
Israeli Army:
We are aware of a security incident in the Taba area near the Israeli border in Egypt, but the incident occurred outside our borders.
Adding:
Al-Jazeera correspondent Wael Al - Dahdouh about Gaza Strip situation:
"We are not okay, there are body parts everywhere, the rockets do not differentiate between young and old, and the sound of the mad bombing does not stop!"
Adding just in:
According to Al Jazeera, Israeli strikes targeted locations only 1 kilometer and a half away from Al Shifa Hospital.
