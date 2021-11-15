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Jean-Dominique Michel - Démocratie vs totalitarisme - votation Suisse du 28/11/2021
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Votation du 28 novembre 2021 : entretien (complet) avec Olivia Sellier des Amis de la Constitution
13 novembre 2021 : https://crowdbunker.com/v/SFkLwfR6EUY
Anthropo-logiques : https://crowdbunker.com/@anthropo-logiques
Jean-Dominique Michel
13 novembre 2021 : https://crowdbunker.com/v/SFkLwfR6EUY
Anthropo-logiques : https://crowdbunker.com/@anthropo-logiques
Jean-Dominique Michel
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