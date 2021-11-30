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Most Overvalued & Dangerous Market In History | Michael Pento
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61 views • November 30, 2021
From Liberty and Finance
“We have the most overvalued and dangerous market there has ever been,” says money manager Michael Pento, “and there’s a whole heck of a lot of things that have to go right to keep it afloat.”
Find Michael online: http://pentoport.com
0:00 Intro
2:19 Market update
8:20 Catalysts
10:17 Fed taper
14:00 Rate hike
16:15 Debt collapse
19:43 Monetary control
23:22 Foreign inflation
29:27 Gold position
“We have the most overvalued and dangerous market there has ever been,” says money manager Michael Pento, “and there’s a whole heck of a lot of things that have to go right to keep it afloat.”
Find Michael online: http://pentoport.com
0:00 Intro
2:19 Market update
8:20 Catalysts
10:17 Fed taper
14:00 Rate hike
16:15 Debt collapse
19:43 Monetary control
23:22 Foreign inflation
29:27 Gold position
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