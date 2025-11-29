Luka Goleš Babić: Notes from Technopoly

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Luka Goleš Babić returns to the podcast to discuss the war against globalist neo-totalitarian technocracy. He has a new English-language blog "Notes from Technopoly" on Substack and has formed "The Council for Technoethics and Anti-Totalitarianism" with the Croatian political party Most (which means "Bridge"). He discusses the myriad of ways algocracy is being pushed, from Chat Control, the EU DSA, and "Democracy Shield," to the Digital ID Dystopia. We are truly getting down to the wire.
About Luka Goleš Babić
Luka Goleš Babić is founder of the blog Sapere Aude and Notes from Technopoly, a believer, husband, father of two, professional software engineer, and philosopher. He is passionate about philosophy and conservative social criticism.
