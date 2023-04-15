Radical Agenda S06E009 - Economemetics

I had some interesting exchanges yesterday on Telegram which served to reinforce a conclusion I had reached some time ago about some of the failures of the Alt Right movement.
This pertained to the subject of economics, and the fact that this was categorically ignored by the movement for the most part, as an element of a once coherent strategy to put such arguments aside while attending to more pressing concerns.
The thinking then was, you're not going to have a country, much less an economy, if immigration isn't stopped and, more to the point, you can't implement economic policy without political power, so it is sensible to put politics first.
Well enough...
But in yesterday's exchanges, I pointed out that this was not without its consequences. The same pathologies which result in incoherent economic ideas, manifest in political strategy. Dogmatic ideological rhetoric becomes the measurement of success when more coherent units of measure are abandoned, and this will do the same thing to a political movement that it will do to one's bank account.
Thinking about this has inspired me to put together a lengthy opening monologue for this evening which I am confident the listener will deem impressive. I also imagine it will prompt some interesting calls, as the phone lines are still being kept open for now.
